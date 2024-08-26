Govt logged 1,084 complaints of fake caste certificates for jobs in nine years; 92 personnel dismissed: Report

Close on the heels of the controversy surrounding former IAS-trainee Puja Khedkar faking documents to avail attempts in the civil services exam, a recent report by The Indian Express has revealed that 1,084 complaints of government jobs being acquired on fake caste certificates were tracked in an official scrutiny that lasted nine years till 2019.

The report quoted records from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) which show that from the 1,084 cases, 92 personnel were dismissed from service.

The records accessed by the publication under the Right To Information (RTI) Act had data for 59 of the 93 ministries and departments under the government. These records show that the fake caste certificate menace is most rampant in Railways which logged 349 such complaints in the said period of time, followed by the Department of Post (259). Ministry of Shipping and Department of Food and Public Distribution had 202 and 138 such cases, respectively.