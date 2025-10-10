Menu
Govt makes public draft Bill to replace Emigration Act 1983

The Bill proposes to establish an Overseas Mobility and Welfare Council that aims to provide greater convergence between Ministries with respect to policy management.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 23:23 IST
Published 09 October 2025, 23:23 IST
India NewsMinistry of External Affairs

