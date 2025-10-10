<p>New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday made public the draft of the Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2025, which would replace the existing Emigration Act, 1983.<br><br>The government is planning to introduce the proposed legislation to Parliament during the winter session, which might commence next month. The Ministry of External Affairs posted the draft of the Bill on its website and asked for public opinion by November 7.<br><br>The proposed Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2025, envisages comprehensive emigration management, institutes regulatory mechanisms by developing a regime for safe and orderly migration governing overseas employment of Indian nationals. It also establishes a framework which creates policies and schemes for incentivising policy actions for the protection and promotion of the welfare of emigrants, the MEA noted.</p>.Trade calculations being overturned by tariff volatility: EAM S Jaishankar.<p><br>The Bill proposes to establish an Overseas Mobility and Welfare Council that aims to provide greater convergence between Ministries with respect to policy management. It seeks to strike a balance between promoting opportunities abroad and establishing a regulatory framework for the protection and welfare of vulnerable categories. It creates a mechanism to oversee the administration and implementation of international agreements on migration and mobility. It also seeks to set up a framework for robust data-driven policy management based on labour studies and coordinated actions with different ministries and departments, according to the MEA.</p>