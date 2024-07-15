Govt plans to cover 25% of kharif paddy area with climate-resilient seeds

New Delhi: With erratic rainfall patterns threatening rice production in the country due to climate change, the Agriculture Ministry on Monday said it is targeting to bring 25 per cent of the total kharif paddy area under climate-resilient seeds.

"While we have achieved 75 per cent coverage of climate-resilient seeds in wheat cultivation, the adoption in paddy is still limited," ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak told the media.

He also said that the ICAR has developed paddy seeds resistant to drought and lodging. These seeds were sown in 16 per cent of the total paddy area during the 2023 kharif season. "For the ongoing kharif season, we aim to increase this coverage to 25 per cent," he added.