Govt to clear FAME 3 scheme in 1-2 months: Heavy Industries Minister Kumaraswamy

On whether FAME 3 proposal will be sent to the Union Cabinet seeking approval in a month or two, the minister said: "Several suggestions are coming even now, we have to adopt all those things, whatever is the best, positive way, we have to take those decisions." To a question on unsold inventory with automobile dealers and players, Kumaraswamy said, he has received several requests from the automobile industry. "We are working on the best way we can help them strengthen the industry".