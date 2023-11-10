Govt unveils new digital advertisement policy

New Delhi: Websites and mobile applications with a minimum of 2.5 lakh unique users per month and digital platforms such as OTT and podcasts will start getting government advertisements with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday unveiling a new digital advertising policy.

The move comes as the advertisement landscape, especially in the corporate sector, has diversified and uses digital platforms for targeted approach. The policy enables the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) to undertake campaigns in the digital media space.

Websites and mobile apps have been classified into three categories -- A+ having more than 2 crore unique visitors a month, A with 1 to 2 crore unique visitors, B with 50 lakh to one crore and C having 2.5 lakh to 50 lakh unique visitors for empanelment with the CBC for advertisements.

Similarly, OTT platforms have been classified into two categories – more than 2.5 million unique users in category A and those with 0.5 to 2.5 million unique users in category B. Podcasters or digital audio platforms should have a minimum of five lakh unique users to be eligible for empanelment with the CBC. Such platforms too have been classified as 'A' which have more than 2.5 million unique users and 'B' with unique users between 0.5-2.5 million.