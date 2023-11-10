Govt unveils new digital advertisement policy

New Delhi: Websites and mobile applications with a minimum of 2.5 lakh unique users per month and digital platforms such as OTT and podcasts will start getting government advertisements with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday unveiling a new digital advertising policy.
The move comes as the advertisement landscape, especially in the corporate sector, has diversified and uses digital platforms for targeted approach. The policy enables the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) to undertake campaigns in the digital media space.
Websites and mobile apps have been classified into three categories -- A+ having more than 2 crore unique visitors a month, A with 1 to 2 crore unique visitors, B with 50 lakh to one crore and C having 2.5 lakh to 50 lakh unique visitors for empanelment with the CBC for advertisements.
Similarly, OTT platforms have been classified into two categories – more than 2.5 million unique users in category A and those with 0.5 to 2.5 million unique users in category B. Podcasters or digital audio platforms should have a minimum of five lakh unique users to be eligible for empanelment with the CBC. Such platforms too have been classified as 'A' which have more than 2.5 million unique users and 'B' with unique users between 0.5-2.5 million.
It also introduces competitive bidding for rate discovery, ensuring transparency and efficiency. Rates discovered through this process will remain valid for three years and will be applicable to all eligible agencies.
According to TRAI's Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators January–March 2023, the internet penetration in India was more than 880 million, and the number of telecom subscribers was over 1,172 million.
"The policy will enable the CBC to empanel agencies and organisations in the OTT and Video on Demand Space. CBC will also be able to leverage the growing number of listeners to Podcasts and Digital Audio platforms through empanelment of Digital Audio platforms. Apart from rationalising its process of empanelling Internet Websites, CBC now for the first time will be able to channelize its public service campaign messages through Mobile Applications too," an official statement said.