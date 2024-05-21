GPS-tagged whimbrel captured on camera by birdwatchers in Chhattisgarh

This lone whimbrel was photographed by bird watchers Dr Himanshu Gupta, Jageshwar Verma and Avinash Bhoi in Berla.

"Probably for the first time, a long-distance migratory bird fitted with a GPS transmitter in the far-flung La Reunion Island was sighted in Chhattisgarh. It's first sighting in India after it was tagged by Professor Mathieu Lecorre of the University de La Reunion," said Bhoi, a government officer.