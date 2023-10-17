Grateful to PM Modi for robust statement of support to Israel, says Indian-American Jew leader

“As an Indian American and as a Jew, we have been very distraught for the past eight days. But we have enormous hope in the US-Israel-India Partnership. We will not forget that just before these attacks at the G20 IMEC, the India-Middle East Economic Corridor pact was signed. I2U2 was initiated at the recent general assembly in 2023. We are very confident that the Middle East will progress on the path of peace and prosperity in future,” he said.