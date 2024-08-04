GRP & RPF must obtain valid permission/ticket for train travel on official duty: Railway Claims Tribunal

Ahmedabad: GRP and RPF personnel must obtain a travel authority or purchase a ticket for train travel and carrying only the ID card is not enough, the Railway Claims Tribunal ruled dismissing the plea for compensation filed by a constable who claimed to be on official duty when he fell off a train.

The Ahmedabad bench of the tribunal also underlined the "negligent attitude of Railway" regarding a circular on issuing duty card passes to Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel required to travel frequently.

GRP constable Rajesh Bagul had moved the tribunal seeking Rs 8 lakh compensation with interest from Railway claiming he was on official duty on the day of the accident.