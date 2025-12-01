<p>New Delhi: Gross GST collection rose at a slower pace of 0.7 per cent in November at Rs 1.70 lakh crore, as domestic revenues declined, according to the government data released on Monday.</p><p>Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection was over Rs 1.69 lakh crore in November 2024.</p><p>Gross domestic revenues declined 2.3 per cent to over Rs 1.24 lakh crore.</p><p>The decline follows the reduction of GST rates for 375 items, effective September 22.</p><p>Revenues from the import of goods grew 10.2 pc to Rs 45,976 crore in November.</p>