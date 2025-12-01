Menu
Darjeeling Mandarin Orange gets GI tag

The fruit has been an integral part of local heritage and has helped the economy for generations.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 10:41 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 10:41 IST
