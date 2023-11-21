JOIN US
4 persons killed, 11 injured in bus accident on highway in Gujarat

The accident took place on Dahod-Godhra highway at around 3.30 am when an Indore-bound bus was undergoing repairs on a roadside after the vehicle stopped due to a technical issue.
Last Updated 21 November 2023, 08:13 IST

Godhra: Four persons were killed and 11 others injured when their private luxury bus rammed into a stationary bus on a highway near Godhra town in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Tuesday, an official said.

The deceased included two children, he said.

The accident took place on Dahod-Godhra highway at around 3.30 am when an Indore-bound bus was undergoing repairs on a roadside after the vehicle stopped due to a technical issue, Godhra Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pravinsinh Jaytavat said.

"The driver of another luxury bus coming from Dahod couldn't spot the stationary bus ahead and rammed his vehicle into the parked bus from behind. Four passengers - two women and two children - were killed in the accident," he said.

Eleven other passengers received injuries.

While nine of them were undergoing treatment at a civil hospital in Godhra, two other seriously injured persons were referred to Vadodara for medical assistance, the official said.

(Published 21 November 2023, 08:13 IST)
India NewsGujaratAccident

