A year after Morbi bridge collapse, Gujarat HC grants bail to manager of Oreva Group

Dave was working as a manager of the Oreva company of Ajanta Group and was also one of the supervisors of bridge maintenance work undertaken by the clock-making firm. Dave has been chargesheeted by the local police as accused number-two who was responsible for looking after the maintenance work despite not having any technical knowledge related to the work.

During the hearing, his lawyers told the court that Dave is a commerce graduate and working in the company as a manager. His lawyers said that he was drawing Rs1130 per day as salary from the company. His lawyers argued that he was only following the instructions of his managing director, Jaysukh Patel. Patel is accused-one in the case. The high court also considered that prima facie records indicated that Dave was not involved in the decision making process.



Besides, the high court also granted bail in view of the fact that five co-accused have already been enlarged on bail. The police have chargesheeted ten accused out of whom six including Dave have been granted bail. Among those who are behind bars include Jaysukh Patel, another manager and supervisor Dipak Parekh and Prakash and Devang Parmar. The Parmars are the proprietors of Devprakash Solutions, the firm which carried out the repair work.