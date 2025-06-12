Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Ahmedabad plane crash: Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg speaks with Air India chairman

'Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad,' Ortberg said in a statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 14:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 14:18 IST
India NewsGujaratPlane CrashAhmedabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us