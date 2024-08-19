Alert loco pilots save two Asiatic lions in Amreli

Ahmedabad: Two Asiatic lions were saved after loco pilots of a goods train were alerted by forest trackers in Amreli district early Monday morning.

The officials said the lions were spotted on the railway track between Pipavav and Rajula section at around 5:30 AM.

In a press release, officials of Bhavnagar division of Western Railway stated that forest trackers Bharat and Bhola spotted the lions on the track and flashed the red light, signalling the loco pilots to stop the train.