Anupam Kher replaces Gandhi: Fake currency notes with veteran actor's image seized in Gujarat

Also, the notes have 'Resole Bank of India' printed on them, instead of 'Reserve Bank of India'.

Images of the fake notes have gone viral on social media with many expressing shock at the incident, while others found it amusing.

Earlier, a fake currency manufacturing unit operating in the office of an online garment store was busted in Gujarat's Surat city, and four persons were arrested, police said on September 22.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajdeep Nakum said the accused were allegedly inspired by the web series Farzi, starring actor Shahid Kapoor, which shows a small-time con artist who gets rich by counterfeiting currency notes.

Surat Special Operations Group (SOG) officials raided the office in the Sarthana locality on Saturday and arrested three persons with "high quality" counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 1.20 lakh, a police release stated.

The fourth accused was arrested later, it said.

The accused persons had rented office space in a commercial building in the guise of running an online garment business but were allegedly printing fake currency on the premises, the release stated.

The SOG team kept a close watch on the office and people working there and conducted the raid when the three accused met to print fake currency notes there, it said.

(With PTI inputs)