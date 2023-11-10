JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Article on Adani Group: SC grants protection to 2 journalists summoned by Gujarat Police

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra directed the journalists to cooperate in the investigation and issued notice to the Gujarat government on the pleas filed by the duo.
Last Updated 10 November 2023, 10:52 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted protection from arrest to two journalists who have challenged the summons issued to them by the Gujarat Police in connection with an article allegedly written by them on Adani Group.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra directed the journalists to cooperate in the investigation and issued notice to the Gujarat government on the pleas filed by the duo.

"Till next date of hearing, we direct that no coercive steps be taken against the petitioners, however, they should cooperate with the enquiry," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Benjamin Nicholas Brooke Parkin and Chloe Nina Cornish challenging the summons issued to them.

The counsel appearing for them argued that the petitioners are not the ones who wrote the report in question.

Earlier this week, the apex court had granted interim protection to journalists Ravi Nair and Anand Mangnale in connection with an article written by them on the Adani-Hindenburg row.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 November 2023, 10:52 IST)
India NewsGujaratSupreme Court of IndiaAdani Group

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT