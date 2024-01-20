Bilkis Bano case: No SC relief, kin of one convict says he will surrender on Sunday

The convicts – Bakabhai Vohania, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Govind Nai, Jaswant Nai, Mitesh Bhatt, Pradeep Mordhiya, Radheshyam Shah, Rajubhai Soni, Ramesh Chandana and Shailesh Bhatt – had been in jail for 14 years before their release in August 2022.