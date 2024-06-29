Home
NEET-UG case: CBI conducts searches at seven locations in Gujarat

Amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of competitive exams, the NTA on Friday night released fresh dates for cancelled and postponed examinations, announcing the UGC-NET will now be held from August 21 to September 4.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 06:16 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at seven locations in Gujarat in the NEET-UG paper leak case, as reported by PTI.

Amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of competitive exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) Friday night released fresh dates for cancelled and postponed examinations, announcing the UGC-NET will now be held from August 21-September 4.

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was cancelled a day after being conducted on June 18 as the education ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised.


With PTI inputs

More to follow...

Published 29 June 2024, 06:16 IST
