Communal clash reported in Mehsana during 'shobha yatra' procession; situation now under control

Ahmedabad: A communal clash erupted in north Gujarat's Mehsana district during a "shobha yatra" procession on the eve of consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Police said that when the procession was passing through Hatadiya area in Belim Vas of Kheralu, when stones pelting was reported. The reason was said to be loud music from the DJ and bursting of firecrackers in the locality. Belim Vas is a Muslim locality.