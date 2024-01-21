Communal clash reported in Mehsana during 'shobha yatra' procession; situation now under control

Ahmedabad: A communal clash erupted in north Gujarat's Mehsana district during a "shobha yatra" procession on the eve of consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Police said that when the procession was passing through Hatadiya area in Belim Vas of Kheralu, when stones pelting was reported. The reason was said to be loud music from the DJ and bursting of firecrackers in the locality. Belim Vas is a Muslim locality.
Police officials said that at least three rounds of tear gas shells were used to disperse the crowd from both the communities involved in stone pelting. Video clips being circulated on social media showed stones being thrown from the rooftops.
"The situation is under control as a police team was escorting the procession. We are in the process of registering an offence," said Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gandhinagar Range, Virendra Yadav, who rushed to the spot.