Fire breaks out in Humsafar Express in Gujarat; all passengers safe

The train was brought to a halt and all the passengers deboarded with no one reported injured, officials said.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 11:36 IST

A fire broke out in the generator coach and an adjoining passenger car of the Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express train shortly after it left Valsad railway station in Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The train was brought to a halt and all the passengers deboarded with no one reported injured, they said.

"A fire broke out in Tiruchchirappalli-Sri Ganganagar Humsafar Express around 2 pm soon after it left Valsad station towards Surat," said a railway official.

The flames erupted in the power coach, likely due to a short circuit, and spread to the adjoining B1 coach, said Superintendent of Police Karanraj Vaghela, adding that the fire was now under control.

But the incident caused panic among the passengers. The train was brought to a halt and all the passengers deboarded for safety, officials said.

