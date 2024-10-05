Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat AAP launches membership drive, aims to enrol 60 lakh by Dec 2026

The party's state president, Isudan Gadhvi, launched the drive here and appealed to people to join AAP and take Gujarat forward.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 10:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 10:12 IST
India NewsGujaratAAPIndian Politicsmembership drive

Follow us on :

Follow Us