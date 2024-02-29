Gujarat Assembly passes amendment bill on transfer fees collected by housing societies

Gandhinagar: An amendment bill empowering the Gujarat government to prescribe rules for fixation of transfer fee collected by cooperative housing societies from a person who buys a house from an existing owner was passed unanimously in the Assembly on Thursday.

Through an amendment, the BJP government inserted a new section in the Gujarat Co-operative Societies Act, 1961, which says 'a co-operative housing society or a cooperative housing service society shall not collect transfer fee more than the transfer fee as may be prescribed'.

Tabling the Gujarat Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma said the present Act does not have any specific provision about the transfer fee collected by societies from the new owner of a residential unit.