Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat bypoll: BJP suspends former MLA contesting as independent in Vav

The BJP also suspended four other leaders from Banaskantha. They are Laljibhai Chaudhary, Devjibhai Patel, Dalrambhai Patel, and Jamabhai Patel.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 12:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 12:52 IST
India NewsGujaratBypoll

Follow us on :

Follow Us