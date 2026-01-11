<p>Sirsa: Senior Congress leader from Haryana and Member of Parliament Kumari Selja on Sunday alleged that democracy was under attack across the country, accusing the BJP-led Centre of misusing central agencies, particularly in states where it is not in power.</p>.<p>After meeting Congress workers and hearing public grievances in the Dabwali area of Sirsa district, Selja told the media that the use of central agencies increases whenever elections approach.</p>.<p>She cited West Bengal as an example and alleged that attempts were being made to influence the democratic process ahead of elections.</p>.<p>Selja also accused the BJP government of weakening the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and taking away the rights of the poor.</p>.‘11 years, 11 pregnancies’: Haryana man fumbles while recalling names of 10 daughters after son's birth.<p>She said the Congress government had enacted MGNREGA during the UPA regime to provide 100 days of guaranteed employment to rural households, with the Centre bearing the full financial responsibility.</p>.<p>She alleged that the present government had diluted the scheme by curtailing the powers of panchayats and states and by shifting a 40 per cent financial burden onto states, making it less effective when rural employment opportunities are limited.</p>.<p>Selja said the Congress has always stood with the poor and marginalised sections and will continue to fight to protect their rights. </p>