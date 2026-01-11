BLO dies by suicide in West Bengal, family alleges work pressure due to SIR duties

<p>Kolkata: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead inside a primary school in Murshidabad district, with his family alleging that excessive SIR work pressure led him to take the extreme measure, police said on Sunday.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Hamimul Islam (47), a primary school teacher at Paikmari Char Krishnapur Boys Primary School and a BLO assigned to a booth in Purba Alaipur village under Kharibona gram panchayat, an officer of Ranitala Police Station said.</p><p>The incident came to the notice of locals late Saturday night in the Paikmari Char area under Ranitala police station, he said.</p><p>The deceased's family members alleged that Hamimul left home on Saturday morning to attend school but did not return in the afternoon.</p>.BLO dies in West Bengal, family alleges excessive work pressure under SIR.<p>"After an extended search, his body was found hanging from a room inside the school premises on Saturday night. Our officers recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway," the officer said.</p><p>The family members alleged that Hamimul was under severe stress due to the workload arising from his dual responsibilities as a teacher and a BLO, the police officer said, adding that the family claimed that pressure to complete <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">SIR</a>-related tasks had intensified in recent weeks.</p><p>Hamimul's elder brother, Farman-ul-Kalam alleged that the pressure to complete SIR duties was beyond his brother's capacity to handle.</p><p>Bhagabangola Trinamool Congress MLA Riyaz Hossain Sarkar visited the family and alleged that the Election Commission was rushing the SIR process, resulting in excessive workload on BLOs.</p><p>He alleged that Hamimul Islam had been assigned extensive tasks, including mapping and unmapping work.</p><p>The police officer said that all aspects of the case are being examined.</p>