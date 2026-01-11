Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

BLO dies by suicide in West Bengal, family alleges work pressure due to SIR duties

The deceased's family members alleged that Hamimul left home on Saturday morning to attend school but did not return in the afternoon.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 10:26 IST
India NewsWest Bengalspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us