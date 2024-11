Gujarat college horror: 15 seniors arrested for death of 1st year MBBS student due to ragging

The accused, all second-year MBBS students, allegedly made some of their juniors, including the victim, Anil Methaniya (18), stand in a hostel room for more than three hours on Saturday night and subjected them to "mental and physical torture," as per the First Information Report (FIR) filed on a complaint by college authorities.