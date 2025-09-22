Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeenvironment

Fossil fuel production plans continue to steer world further from Paris Agreement warming limits: report

The report has been brought out by Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), Climate Analytics, and International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD).
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 09:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 09:43 IST
environment

Follow us on :

Follow Us