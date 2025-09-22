Menu
Pune professor held for forging letter to falsely claim national science award

The associate professor was arrested on Sunday under sections 318 (4) (cheating), 336 (forgery) and other relevant sections of Bharashtiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 09:43 IST
Published 22 September 2025, 09:43 IST
