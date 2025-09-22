Pune professor held for forging letter to falsely claim national science award

<p>Pune: A chemistry professor of a Pune-based college has been arrested for allegedly forging a letter claiming he was selected for a prestigious science award instituted by the Ministry of Science and Technology, police said on Monday.</p><p>Virendra Singh Yadav, an associate professor from a college in Wagholi, was arrested on Sunday under sections 318 (4) (cheating), 336 (forgery) and other relevant sections of Bharashtiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said.</p><p>According to a complaint by a security officer from the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), the ministry recently came across a letter stating that associate professor Yadav from a college in Wagholi had been selected for the 2025-26 Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award.</p><p>In 2022, the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award was renamed as Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar, one of the highest recognitions in the field of science, technology, and innovation.</p><p>"During scrutiny, CSIR-HRDC officials found a forged signature of the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science &amp; Technology in the letter. A probe also revealed that no one had been selected for the said science award for 2025-26," the complaint stated.</p>.Security check 'delay' at Pune airport causes 6 shooters to miss flight to Goa tournament.<p>The NCL was instructed to conduct a verification, following which a team visited Yadav at the college and found out that he had allegedly forged the letter to gain a higher position in the field of science, police said.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Somay Munde said, "Yadav forged a letter claiming he has been selected for the award, and he also forged the signature of Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science &amp; Technology Jitendra Singh."</p><p>"We are investigating further in the case. We are also probing if there are any other individuals involved in the case, " he said.</p><p>Sub-inspector Sandip Karpe, the investigating officer in the case, said Yadav has been remanded to police custody till September 26.</p>