Gujarat: Congress candidate widens lead in Vav assembly bypoll after 13 rounds of counting

<p>Palanpur: Congress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput widened his lead by 13,978 votes over his BJP rival Swarupji Thakor after 13 rounds of counting in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bypolls">by-elections</a> to the Vav assembly seat in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.</p>.<p>Rajput polled 60,362 votes against Thakor's 46,384, and with 15,927 votes, independent candidate Mavji Patel was placed third at the end of the 13th round.</p>.<p>The counting of votes will be conducted in 23 rounds in 321 booths at the counting centre.</p>.<p>The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> MLA Geniben Thakor, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Banaskantha in June.</p>.<p>The constituency recorded a 70.55 per cent turnout in the by-election on November 13.</p>.<p>The Vav election was a three-cornered fight, with BJP rebel Mavji Patel giving a tough fight to Congress' Rajput and BJP's Thakor.</p>.<p>Seven other candidates — six independents and one from the Bharatiya Jan Parishad party — were also in the fray for the bypoll necessitated following the resignation of Congress MLA Geniben Thakor, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Banaskantha in June.</p>.<p>In the 2022 assembly polls, BJP's Swarupji Thakor lost from Vav seat, a Congress bastion, to opposition party candidate Geniben Thakor.</p>.<p>Mavji Patel (73), who comes from the dominant Chaudhary community, was suspended as BJP's primary member on Sunday for his decision to contest as an independent candidate.</p>.<p>The constituency has been a Congress stronghold, with Geniben Thakor winning the seat in 2017 and again in 2022.</p>.<p>In the general elections held earlier this year, Geniben Thakor defeated BJP's Rekhaben Chaudhary, a debutant, by more than 30,000 votes in Banaskantha, becoming the only Congress candidate to register a win in Gujarat.</p>.<p>At least 159 government employees were involved in the counting of votes, they said.</p>.<p>Also, 400 police personnel, CAPF, and SRP personnel are posted at the counting centre equipped with CCTV cameras.</p>