<p>Ahmedabad: The Gujarat police on Tuesday said that it has arrested the key accused behind a major international human trafficking and cyber crime network being run by Chinese mafias from Myanmar and Cambodia. Police said that the accused, also known as "The Ghost", alone was behind trafficking over 500 people from various countries including India for the past many years. </p><p>"The cyber centre of excellence (CCE) has exposed a massive international human trafficking and cybercrime network operated by Chinese cyber mafias from Myanmar's KK Park and Cambodia, who were recruiting Indian youth for Cyber Slavery. The key agent-operation, Nilesh Purohit alias Neel, also known as 'The Ghost,' has been arrested," Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced in a media briefing in Gandhinagar.</p><p>Police said that using technical analysis, the team tracked Purohit, who was attempting to flee to Malaysia, from Gandhinagar. His two main associates, sub-agent Hitesh Somaiya and Sonal Phaldu, were also arrested. Purohit was sent to police remand for further investigation for 14 days. Earlier, the police had arrested two more accused in this racket, including Bhavdeep Jadeja and Hardeep Jadeja.</p><p>The investigations have revealed that Purohit was allegedly running "a well-organized international cyber-slavery network." He allegedly had a network of 126 sub-agent and was directly dealing with more than 30 Pakistani agents and over 100 Chinese and foreign companies' human resource networks, which supplied individuals to cyber-fraud camps.</p><p>Police said that the accused had already made arrangements to send over 1,000 citizens to countries such as south east Asian countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand which have become notorious for cyber slavery. Neel is said to have frequently traveled to Dubai, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar, and Iran as part of this international network.</p><p>Police said that he had booked tickets for citizens from India, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Nigeria, Egypt, Cameroon, Benin, and Tunisia and had sent over 500 individuals through Dubai to Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand for cyber slavery. He was allegedly managing right from "recruitment, trafficking routes, financial arrangements, to cross-border connections".</p><p>The racket used to lure individuals by offering them high-paying data entry jobs through social media platforms such as Telegram, Instagram, and Facebook. "They would seize the passports of the victims, take them hostage and illegally transport them across borders through the Moe River to Chinese hubs in Myanmar like KK Park and Myawadi Township," police said in a press note. </p><p>These victims were forced into cyber crimes such as fishing, crypto scams, Ponzi schemes, and frauds through dating apps. They were subjected to physical and mental harassment in case of resistance. The probe has found that Purohit was earning commission from Rs1.5 lakh to Rs3.7 lakh per person and would give commission ranging from 30 to 40% to his sub-agents. </p><p>The note also stated how Indian government in cooperation with the Thailand and Myanmar government rescued over 4000 Indian citizens over the past three years and brought them home. According to police, most of the victims had named Neel Purohit as the key agent.</p>