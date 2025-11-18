Menu
Gujarat cops arrest 'the ghost', key accused behind trafficking over 500 victims to Myanmar, Cambodia

The racket used to lure individuals by offering them high-paying data entry jobs through social media platforms such as Telegram, Instagram, and Facebook.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 17:16 IST
Published 18 November 2025, 17:16 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimeMyanmarCambodiaArrestHuman trafficking

