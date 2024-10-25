Gujarat GST fraud case: Court rejects bail application of journalist Mahesh Langa

Earlier this week, Gandhinagar police registered another FIR against Langa for possessing confidential government documents related to Gujarat Maritime Board. The FIR also contains sections under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, indicating that some government officials are also involved. A police note stated that some officials of GMB may have leaked the information to Langa.

"The very sensitive document was not published in either print or electronic media, therefore, it can't be ruled out that the document was used for trade off," the note stated.