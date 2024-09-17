Gujarat man arrested for sending 3 Uttarakhand youths to Thailand for fake jobs

Based on Saun's complaint, an FIR was lodged and the police contacted the Indian Embassy. During the investigation, the police found that a man named, Rahul Upadhyay, a resident of Khatima, along with his friend Jai Joshi from Gujarat, called seven youths from Uttarakhand and sent them to Bangkok under the pretext of providing them with job opportunities, Champawat Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Ganpati said.