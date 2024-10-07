Home
In honour of ex-CM Narendra Modi, Gujarat to celebrate ‘Vikas Saptah’ every year

The decision to celebrate October 7-15 as Vikas Saptah was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Bhupendra Patel, minister Rushikesh Patel told mediapersons here.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 02:26 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 02:26 IST
