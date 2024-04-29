Indian fishing boat caught with 173 kg hashish sourced from Pakistan, 5 held

Ahmedabad: In what raises a serious security concern, five persons have been arrested for smuggling 173 kg of hashish, worth Rs 60 crore, in an Indian fishing boat from Pakistan-based drug traffickers. This is the first case in recent times of Indians having crossed over to Pakistani waters for receiving consignment and getting rations and fuel, without being noticed by security agencies.

In a joint operation with Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Narcotics Control Bureau, the Gujarat ATS arrested five persons on Monday and seized 173 kg of hashish they allegedly procured from Pakistan-based smugglers.

Superintendent of Police, ATS, KK Patel had intelligence that three persons from Mumbai and Bheed in Maharashtra identified as Kailash Vajinath Sanap, Datta Sakharam and Mangesh Tukkaram alias Sahu were trying to smuggle narcotic substances through the sea route from Pakistan.

ATS officials said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based drug syndicates. They came to the coastal towns of Dwarka and Mandavi where they tried to purchase a fishing boat. Unable to do so, they hired a boat belonging to a local from Salaya in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Officials said that on April 22 and 23 night, in the pretext of fishing, the accused Mangesh Tukkaram alias Sahu and Haridas Ramnath along with the crew ventured into the sea. In the mid sea, they threatened the crew members and forced the master to take the boat to "a predetermined position off Pasni in Pakistan."