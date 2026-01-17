<p>Washington: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Saturday vowed to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the United States is allowed to purchase Greenland.</p>.US lawmakers urge Trump to seek lower Indian tariffs on pulse crops in trade talks.<p>In a post on Truth Social, Trump said 10 per cent tariffs would come into effect on February 1 on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Finland. Those tariffs would increase to 25 per cent on June 1 and would continue until a deal is reached for the United States to purchase Greenland, Trump said.</p>