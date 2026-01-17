<p>New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of resorting to violence to obstruct the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, alleging attacks on election officials and “institutional protection” to illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas.</p><p>Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Patra claimed that workers associated with the voter list revision exercise were being targeted to derail the process. He cited the alleged suicide of a Booth Level Officer (BLO) and an attack on a Block Development Officer (BDO) office in Farakka as evidence of what he described as a “climate of fear” surrounding the SIR exercise.</p>.BJP, suspended TMC leader may be behind Beldanga violence in Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee.<p>“The SIR process is meant to ensure clean and fair elections, but the Trinamool Congress government is trying to stop it through intimidation and violence,” Patra alleged, holding the Bengal chief minister responsible for the situation. He further accused the state government of shielding Rohingyas and other illegal immigrants for electoral gains, a charge the BJP has repeatedly levelled against the TMC.</p><p>Patra said the Election Commission and central authorities must take cognisance of the incidents and ensure the safety of election officials in West Bengal so that the revision of electoral rolls can be carried out without hindrance.</p>