TMC govt trying to stop SIR process through intimidation: BJP accuses West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Patra claimed that workers associated with the voter list revision exercise were being targeted to derail the process.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 16:31 IST
Published 17 January 2026, 16:31 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeSambit Patra

