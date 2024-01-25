Jailed in cheating case, Dalit man dies in Gujarat hospital after being assaulted in custody

Ahmedabad: A 43-year-old Dalit man, who was allegedly beaten up in police custody in Junagadh, died on Wednesday in a hospital in Ahmedabad.

The family members alleged Harshil Jadav had been brutally assaulted in custody by a police sub-inspector Mukesh Makwana who was demanding Rs 5 lakh as bribe for not beating him.

A day earlier, the police had registered an FIR against Makwana, who was investigating Harshil, a resident of Ahmedabad, in a cheating case related to a tour package.

Harshil's brother Brijesh told reporters that his brother had gone to Bodakdev police station in Ahmedabad to register a complaint on January 9, when he was informed that he was wanted in a FIR lodged in Junagadh.