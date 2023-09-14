Junagadh flogging: Accused cops say it was to control law & order

A group of policemen who are facing accusations of publicly flogging several Muslim men in Junagadh district following a rioting have said in their defence that even if the accusations are "correct and true" it was done "only with a view to deal with the petitioners (Muslim men) in an efficient and effective manner and to control the law and order situation..."
"Assuming for the sake of arguments, without admitting and subject to the rights and contentions mentioned in the petition are tilted to be correct and true, even then, the said act was resorted to only with a view to deal with the petitioners in an efficient and effective manner and to control the law and order situation and only with a view to see that the situation at the relevant point of time, would come under the control and public peace is maintained and that for that for that such measures/actions as alleged seem to have been taken," the policemen have said in two separate affidavits filed on behalf all 33 policemen.
The affidavits were filed in response to a contempt petition filed by two of the victims of alleged police excess who have levelled serious allegations against the policemen of not only torture but threatening to withdraw complaint of torture. The two persons, Jakir Makwana and Sajid Kalamudin Ansari, both residents of Junagadh, have filed a contempt petition in the high court alleging atrocity under police custody which violated the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court to policemen on how to treat suspects under custody.
They also produced video footage of the flogging which went viral. Questioning the authenticity of footage, the policemen have stated in the affidavit, "Looking to the overall aspect of the matter, it can be safely curled out that the applicants are trying to rob the police officers who were diligently performing their duties and only with a view to wreak vengeance probably at the instance of the leaders of their community."
The petitioners are co-accused in the June 16 violence in Junagadh. They were arrested along with dozens of others after a violent clash with police over the issuance of a notice of possible demolition of Hazrat Gebanshah Pir Dargah at Majevadi in Junagadh for falling on encroached land.
The police had detained 170 men including several minors on charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, arson, among others. Some of the accused including the petitioners were flogged in public allegedly by the policemen. Several policemen including a Deputy Superintendent of Police were injured. A bystander was reported to have been killed due to the stone pelting.
Following the petition, the the Gujarat high court had issued notices to 32 policemen, directing them to file their affidavits. On Tuesday two affidavits were submitted in the court. One affidavit has been filed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Junagadh, Hitesh Dhandhaliya, on behalf of 15 other policemen while police inspector Nirav Shah has filed the second affidavit on behalf of the rest of the policemen.