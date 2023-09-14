Junagadh flogging: Accused cops say it was to control law & order

A group of policemen who are facing accusations of publicly flogging several Muslim men in Junagadh district following a rioting have said in their defence that even if the accusations are "correct and true" it was done "only with a view to deal with the petitioners (Muslim men) in an efficient and effective manner and to control the law and order situation..."

"Assuming for the sake of arguments, without admitting and subject to the rights and contentions mentioned in the petition are tilted to be correct and true, even then, the said act was resorted to only with a view to deal with the petitioners in an efficient and effective manner and to control the law and order situation and only with a view to see that the situation at the relevant point of time, would come under the control and public peace is maintained and that for that for that such measures/actions as alleged seem to have been taken," the policemen have said in two separate affidavits filed on behalf all 33 policemen.