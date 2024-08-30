'Ma'am, please help kardo': Ahmedabad woman accuses Zomato delivery agent of flashing; company takes action

A Zomato delivery partner allegedly flashed a woman during a late-night delivery in Ahmedabad, the customer claimed in a post on social media. As soon as the post went viral, the food delivery app terminated the services of the accused employee.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the woman claimed that she had ordered coffee at around midnight, amid heavy rains in the city. According to her, the delivery was delayed by 15-30 mins because of the bad whether, which she "fully understood". However, when she went to collect her order, the delivery man flashed his genitals at her.

"The (delivery) partner was apologising constantly about the delay while smiling, it felt uncomfortable but I let that slide because I felt I was paranoid due to everything going on in the country," she said in the now unavailable post, as the user has locked her account.