'Ma'am, please help kardo': Ahmedabad woman accuses Zomato delivery agent of flashing; company takes action

A Zomato delivery partner allegedly flashed a woman during a late-night delivery in Ahmedabad, the customer claimed in a post on social media. As soon as the post went viral, the food delivery app terminated the services of the accused employee.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the woman claimed that she had ordered coffee at around midnight, amid heavy rains in the city. According to her, the delivery was delayed by 15-30 mins because of the bad whether, which she "fully understood". However, when she went to collect her order, the delivery man flashed his genitals at her.
"The (delivery) partner was apologising constantly about the delay while smiling, it felt uncomfortable but I let that slide because I felt I was paranoid due to everything going on in the country," she said in the now unavailable post, as the user has locked her account.
The woman further added that the delivery person kept telling her that he was injured while pointing towards his foot. The woman claimed that though she felt uncomfortable with the whole situation, instinctively, she pointed her flashlight towards the man's feet.
"Out of reflex, I pointed my flashlight at his feet. It was very dumb of me to be curious about that injury but I pointed the flashlight and saw that his genitals were out of his pants and he was smiling like a creep," she wrote.
The man even mocked her and said, "Ma'am, please help kardo (please help me)," while exposing himself.
The customer immediately reported the incident to Zomato. The company told her that they would "listen to both sides of the story." The woman was asked to "wait till further notice."
After a few hours, the company told her that the services of the delivery agent have been terminated and his licence has been cancelled.
"Zomato connected with me and I also connected to legal authorities (sic). The delivery guy has been terminated and his license has been taken away,” she said in another post.
“I won’t say I feel safe now, I still feel unsafe, but they did what they could. I still am paranoid because what if he returns back to the address? but I have legal support now," she added.
The incident has triggered a debate on social media with some users asking Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to take legal action against the delivery partner while others are attacking the woman based on her previous posts.
Published 30 August 2024, 12:30 IST