Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat HC denies bail to Oreva's managing director Jaysukh Patel

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat high court on Tuesday dismissed bail application of Jaysukh Patel, the managing director of clock-making firm Oreva, in Morbi suspension bridge collapse incident which killed 135 people a year ago. Oreva Group was responsible for upkeep of the bridge.
Justice Divyesh A Joshi pronounced the order dismissing the application. The court had reserved the verdict on December 13 following conclusion of arguments. During the hearing, the state government didn't oppose the application and left the decision to the discretion of the court.
The government submitted that in view of period of incarceration, since Patel is a businessman, completion of investigation and no possibility of running away, the court could use its discretion (of granting bail) with conditions. However, victims' lawyer opposed the bail while arguing that it was not a simple case of negligence but "gross negligence."
In October last year, the British era suspension bridge over Machhu river collapsed, killing 135 people who had gathered during Diwali vacation. Jaysukh Patel's Oreva Group, which manufactures wall clocks, e-bikes among other products, was responsible for maintaining and managing the bridge.
Patel and nine others were booked for culpable homicide and negligence, among other charges. Investigation revealed that Patel didn't seek permission from local authority for opening the bridge after the renovation. The probe also established that renovation was not carried out by any expert engineers and no fitness certificate was produced before making the bridge open for the general public.
The police charge sheeted ten accused including Patel, out of which six are enlarged on bail while three are behind bars.