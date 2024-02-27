Parents in Surat await son's body after his death in Ukraine missile strike

The family of the 23-year-old youth from Surat, who was killed in a Ukrainian missile attack in a war zone while working as a "helper" for the Russian army last week, have requested the authorities to expedite the repatriation of his mortal remains.

On Monday, the family held a condolence meet locally called ‘Besna’ in Surat. Customarily, a ‘Besna’ is held after the last rites.

However, the family is urging the government to help them bring his body back to Surat for the last rites.

The youth, identified as Hemil Mangukia, is reported to have been killed in the missile strike on February 21. The family is learnt to have been informed about the death by one of his friends on February 23.

Hemil's relatives said that the last time his father, Ashwin, spoke to his son was on February 20.