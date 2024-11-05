Home
Policeman killed while trying to catch liquor-laden SUV in Gujarat

Acting on a tip-off, sub-inspector J M Pathan, attached to the state monitoring cell (SMC), tried to intercept an SUV allegedly used for smuggling liquor.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 09:50 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 09:50 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimeSmugglingAlcohol

