Policeman killed while trying to catch liquor-laden SUV in Gujarat

<p>Surendranagar: A 50-year-old policeman was killed while trying to intercept an SUV allegedly involved in bootlegging in Gujarat's Surendranagar district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>The accident occurred near Kathada village on Dasada-Patdi road around 2.30 am, an official said.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off, sub-inspector J M Pathan, attached to the state monitoring cell (SMC), tried to intercept an SUV allegedly used for smuggling liquor, a release stated.</p>.<p>Pathan and other members of the SMC were standing on a turn blocking the road when a suspected SUV approached them. But the vehicle and a trailer behind it managed to pass the turning, it said.</p>.<p>However, when the officer tried to move out of the way of another oncoming SUV, he was blinded by its headlight and banged against the back of the trailer, he said.</p>.<p>Pathan sustained severe head injuries due to the impact and was rushed to a primary health centre at Dasada and later referred to a government hospital at Viramgam, where he was declared dead, the SMC stated in a release.</p>.<p>An FIR was registered at Dasada police station, and further investigation was underway, it said.</p>.<p>Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi paid tribute to the "brave officer" for sacrificing his life in the fight against prohibition.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Sanghavi wrote, "PSI J M Pathan, an aspiring officer of the state monitoring cell, died while trying to catch a suspected vehicle full of liquor on Dasada-Patdi road of Surendranagar district. Gujarat Police has lost a brave, hardworking officer. A tribute to this brave officer who laid down his life in the fight against prohibition. Heartfelt condolences to his family." The SMC is a special branch of the Gujarat police tasked with implementing the Gujarat Prohibition Act (Amended) 2017 and the Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887.</p>