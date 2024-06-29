'Possibility of connection with accused in other states': Godhra court grants CBI four-day custody of four accused

During the remand argument, CBI said that the accused, including principal of the school Purshottam Sharma and physics teachers Tushar Bhatt, were manipulating OMR sheets as they allegedly knew these answer sheets were kept at the centre overnight. Since the school was the exam centre in previous year as well, they were aware of the system. Sharma was also appointed as city coordinator by National Testing Agency, while Bhatt was deputy superintendent of the exam.

"It (the case) requires deep, fair, impartial and transparent investigation. It is quite an exceptional case which had prima facie deep rooted conspiracy as this fact also comes on record that these two centers were involved in committing such type of malpractice in previous years also," sessions judge Chandrapal Singh Chauhan wrote in his remand order while granting remand of accused Aarif Noor Mohammed Vohra, Purshottam Sharma, Vibhor Anand and Tushar Bhatt till July 2.