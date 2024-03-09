Rahul Gandhi-led yatra's Gujarat leg continues on third day

Talking to PTI, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh said, "Today is the 56th day (of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra). We will be visiting Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada and Surat today."

In the morning session, the yatra will cover Chhota Udepur and Narmada districts. At 2 pm, Gandhi will interact with 70 activists and civil society organisations working for the issues concerning farmers, tribals and Dalits at Kuvarpara in Narmada district, he said in a post on X.