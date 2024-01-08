Saree with images of Lord Ram to be sent from Surat to Ayodhya for temple consecration event

Surat: A special saree prepared in Gujarat's Surat city, a major textile hub of the country, will be sent for the Ram temple idol consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22.

The saree, with pictures of Lord Ram and the Ayodhya temple printed on it, is meant for Lord Ram's wife Sita, reverentially known as Ma Janaki, and the first piece was offered to a temple here on Sunday, said Lalit Sharma, a businessman associated with the textile industry in Surat.

Textile businessman Rakesh Jain, who prepared the saree in consultation with Sharma, said the cloth is meant for Ma Janaki and will be sent to the temple in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma did not specify any date for sending the saree, but said it will reach Ayodhya before January 22.