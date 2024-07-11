Stampede-like situation in Bharuch after hundreds queue up for walk-in job interview

Ahmedabad: Hours after videos of a chaotic recruitment drive went viral showing a stampede-like situation in Bharuch district, the Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government said the incident didn't indicate that it was related "to increase in the condition of employment as the recruitment was for experienced candidates."
The walk-in interview held on Tuesday at Lords Plaza hotel in Jhagadia in Ankleshwar in Bharuch district had turned chaotic with hundreds of job seekers applying for about 40 posts.
The videos showed the candidates waiting in queue while holding files in hand and trying to climb the flights of stairs to reach the venue.
Due to overcrowding, the steel railing at the entrance collapsed and the situation turned chaotic with many were seen falling off while others jumped to the ground. Since the fall was short, no injuries were reported.
The videos were widely shared by social media users on Thursday.
In the statement, the government said that Ankaleshwar-based Thermax Limited Company had organised the recruitment drive at Lords Plaza in which more than 500 candidates were present. The company had advertised about it in newspapers and chose a very small place for interviewing more than 500 candidates.
"The company didn't inform the employment office, Bharuch. Since the recruitment was for experienced candidates, it didn't show that was related to increase in the condition of employment as the recruitment was for experienced candidates," the statement said.
The government has also stated that the company violated section 4 (2) of Compulsory Notification of Vacancies Act of 1959 which requires "the employer in every establishment in private sector or every establishment pertaining to any class or category of establishments in private sector shall, before filling up any vacancy in any employment in that establishment, notify that vacancy to such employment exchanges as may be prescribed, and the employer shall thereupon comply with such requisition."
Local sources said that the job openings were for various positions including, shift-in-charge, plant operators, supervisor among others.
Published 11 July 2024, 17:21 IST