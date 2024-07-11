Stampede-like situation in Bharuch after hundreds queue up for walk-in job interview

Ahmedabad: Hours after videos of a chaotic recruitment drive went viral showing a stampede-like situation in Bharuch district, the Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government said the incident didn't indicate that it was related "to increase in the condition of employment as the recruitment was for experienced candidates."

The walk-in interview held on Tuesday at Lords Plaza hotel in Jhagadia in Ankleshwar in Bharuch district had turned chaotic with hundreds of job seekers applying for about 40 posts.

The videos showed the candidates waiting in queue while holding files in hand and trying to climb the flights of stairs to reach the venue.

Due to overcrowding, the steel railing at the entrance collapsed and the situation turned chaotic with many were seen falling off while others jumped to the ground. Since the fall was short, no injuries were reported.

The videos were widely shared by social media users on Thursday.