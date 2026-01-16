Menu
Surat man records video of wife's self-immolation instead of saving her; arrested

The 33-year-old man, Ranjit Saha, was arrested on cruelty and abetment of suicide charges for recording his wife's self-immolation instead of saving her, police said.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 10:52 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimeSurat

