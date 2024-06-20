TMC MP Yusuf Pathan moves Gujarat High Court against land encroachment notice

Ahmedabad: The newly elected Trinamool Congress MP from Baharampur in West Bengal and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan has approached Gujarat High Court challenging the municipal corporation's notice asking him to remove the encroachment from the government plot. He has contended that the civic body issued the notice without giving him any show cause notice or opportunity to put his case.

The land, an open residential plot, is located next to his bungalow at Tandalja near Aangan society. In 2012, he had approached the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) to allot the plot to him at market price "considering the security of the petitioner and his family, since he is an international cricketer." Since 2012, the plot remained in his possession which he cordoned off by constructing a compound wall.