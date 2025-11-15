Tribal community’s contribution not marginal but central to India’s identity: PM Modi

<p>New Delhi: The government on Saturday observed Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. </p><p>President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Radhakrishnan paid tributes to the freedom fighter, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Narmada, Gujarat, to join the celebrations.</p><p>Modi honoured Birsa Munda as a symbol of tribal courage and resistance. “The struggle and sacrifice of great freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda against the injustice of foreign rule will continue to inspire every generation,” he said. </p><p>Speaking on the significance of tribal pride, Modi emphasised that the tribal community’s contribution is not marginal but central to India’s identity. </p><p>“The tribal society is the one that led the centuries-long fight to protect Bharat’s culture and freedom,” he said. He underscored that Birsa Munda’s legacy must serve as the foundation for India’s future. </p>.Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release 21st instalment of PM-KISAN on Nov 19.<p>“This celebration inspires us … to make the tribal ethos the foundation of a new Bharat. We will preserve the heritage of the tribal community and learn from the traditions they have safeguarded for centuries.” </p><p>Modi also highlighted some of his government’s steps to uplift tribal communities. He pointed to the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha-Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), aimed at empowering particularly vulnerable tribal groups, and the expansion of tribal educational infrastructure. </p><p>“Our government’s focus is on education, income and medicine of the tribal society,” he said, adding that two new tribal universities, numerous Eklavya schools, and medical colleges have been started. </p><p>Modi also announced the establishment of Birsa Munda Janjatiya Upvans: gardens in tribal areas where hundreds of thousands of trees will be planted. </p><p>He also praised tribal artists, “Many tribal artists have been honoured with Padma awards,” he noted, and urged students to visit the Birsa Munda museum in Ranchi. </p>