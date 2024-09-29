Two girls injured in separate leopard attacks in Gujarat's Navsari

Navsari: Two 6-year-old girls were injured in separate leopard attacks in Gujarat's Navsari district, officials said on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, Siddhi Patel was attacked and injured by a leopard in Upsal village in Vansda taluka when she was walking to her home with her mother, Assistant Conservator of Forest JD Rathod said.

"She sustained injuries on the neck, ear and chest and has been hospitalised. The forest department has placed two cages and set up trap cameras and CCTV cameras as part of efforts to catch the leopard," Rathod said.